Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Selective Insurance have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. High costs exert pressure on operating margin. Its high debt level and lower times interest earned remain concern. Nonetheless, Selective Insurance is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from the company’s compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from active portfolio management. The company estimates investment income of $170 million and $5 million from alternative investments in 2020. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in company’s growth. The company boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment.”

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIGI. TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

SIGI stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,833. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.