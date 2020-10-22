Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 139.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,492,000 after buying an additional 3,395,052 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,262.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,976,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,622,000 after buying an additional 4,611,309 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $58,653,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,040,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,595,000 after buying an additional 228,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,604,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after buying an additional 427,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

