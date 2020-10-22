Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. 6,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. AJO LP lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,402,000 after purchasing an additional 806,809 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after buying an additional 485,906 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after buying an additional 471,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,051,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after buying an additional 320,517 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,716,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,088,000 after buying an additional 308,185 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

