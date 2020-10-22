Sanofi Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,174 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,996% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 put options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $49.17 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

