Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $90.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.03.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.