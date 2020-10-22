Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $90.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.03.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
