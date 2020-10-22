RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%.
NYSE:RLI traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.00. 790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,266. RLI has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,863 shares of company stock worth $891,667. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
