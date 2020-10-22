RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%.

NYSE:RLI traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.00. 790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,266. RLI has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get RLI alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,863 shares of company stock worth $891,667. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.