Reviewing Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and Repsol (NYSE:REPYY)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunoco and Repsol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.15 $313.00 million $2.27 11.01 Repsol $54.89 billion 0.19 -$4.27 billion $1.46 4.62

Sunoco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repsol. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03% Repsol -18.32% 4.30% 1.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Repsol pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sunoco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sunoco and Repsol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 0 2 7 0 2.78 Repsol 0 5 7 0 2.58

Sunoco presently has a consensus price target of $28.13, suggesting a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Sunoco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunoco is more favorable than Repsol.

Risk & Volatility

Sunoco has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunoco beats Repsol on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas. The company also distributes and markets asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages gas stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; refines and markets hydrocarbons; provides human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; leases logistics assets; and develops new energy source projects, as well as produces and markets lubricants and biofuels. Further, it is involved in fuel marketing, research activities, regasification of LNG, marketing of chemical products, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, and financing activities. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

