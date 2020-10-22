Reviewing Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) & Pinduoduo (OTCMKTS:PDD)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has a beta of -4.07, indicating that its share price is 507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

20.9% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinduoduo and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 23.21 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -102.53 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinduoduo and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 11 7 0 2.39 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus target price of $74.99, indicating a potential downside of 16.89%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -24.51% -35.73% -11.81% Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pinduoduo beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

