Revain (REV) Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Cryptopia, OKEx and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market cap of $121.31 million and $407,196.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00240554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.01308754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00147460 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Kucoin, BitFlip, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

