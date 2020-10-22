Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 61,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,289,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 51,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

