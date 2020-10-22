Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Lifted by Analyst

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 72,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,235. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 115,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 275.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,485 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 92.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 321,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

