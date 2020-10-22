Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 337,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.26. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$8.59. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080. Insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.