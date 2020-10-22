Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,708. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.21 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

