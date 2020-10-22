Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $24.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.
Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 814,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,005. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $476.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.63.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 58.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.