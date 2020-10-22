Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $24.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 814,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,005. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $476.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 58.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

