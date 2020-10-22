Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 57.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 159.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.36. 2,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,220. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $109.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

