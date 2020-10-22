Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Get Polarityte alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTE. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

PTE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 611,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,354. Polarityte has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polarityte news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,652.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,981 shares of company stock worth $56,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Polarityte by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polarityte (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.