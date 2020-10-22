Pivotal Research Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $285.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target upped by Pivotal Research from $247.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.06.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $247.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $267.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.56 and its 200 day moving average is $190.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,721 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

