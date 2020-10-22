Piper Sandler Trims Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Target Price to $5.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

MGY opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 389,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after buying an additional 848,092 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

