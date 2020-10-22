Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,299. The company has a market capitalization of $360.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 46.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

