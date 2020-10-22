Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Shares Gap Down to $392.40

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $392.40, but opened at $379.80. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) shares last traded at $391.80, with a volume of 242,400 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 349.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 278.21.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 47,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £146,078.24 ($190,852.16).

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) Company Profile (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

