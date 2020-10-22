Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Performance Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $25.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 52.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

