Performance Shipping Inc. (DCIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 9th

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCIX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,126 shares. Performance Shipping has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 52.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

