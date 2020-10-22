Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Pathfinder Minerals PLC (LON:PFP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.80. Pathfinder Minerals shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 4,059,755 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Get Pathfinder Minerals alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Taylor acquired 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £236,800 ($309,380.72).

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. It intends to mine for minerals, ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. The company holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.