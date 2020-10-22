PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,035. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PACCAR by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,653 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in PACCAR by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 129,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in PACCAR by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

