Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Interpace Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($6.38) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.98). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDXG. ValuEngine cut Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpace Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of IDXG opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Interpace Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 145.12% and a negative net margin of 110.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

