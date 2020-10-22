Open Predict Token Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.49 million and $942.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00011597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00035158 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.92 or 0.04547482 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00286416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00030116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,433 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

