Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.08.

NASDAQ NVUS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,146. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

