Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.25-22.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.7-36.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.47 billion.Northrop Grumman also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.25-22.65 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.00.

NYSE:NOC opened at $308.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

