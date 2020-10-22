NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Down 5.9% This Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and approximately $164,652.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00035158 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.92 or 0.04547482 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00286416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00030116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.