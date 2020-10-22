Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Up to $1,040.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,040.00, but opened at $1,105.00. Nichols shares last traded at $1,111.00, with a volume of 18,304 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,215.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,251.19. The company has a market capitalization of $460.26 million and a P/E ratio of 22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.21.

About Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.