NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NEE opened at $297.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.01. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $308.06.

NextEra Energy shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,042,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,541. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $266.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.27.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

