NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NTST has been the topic of several other research reports. BofA Securities started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.39.

NTST traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,862. NetSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

About NetSTREIT

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

