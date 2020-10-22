NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTGR. BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial increased their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jef Graham sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at $611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,304 shares of company stock worth $4,581,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 546.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 60,073 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

