NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,431,697.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,861,864.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,304 shares of company stock worth $4,581,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 546.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,073 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NETGEAR by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NETGEAR by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

