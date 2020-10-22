NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.12. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $37.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTGR. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 43,823 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,431,697.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,861,864.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $93,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,806.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,304 shares of company stock worth $4,581,997 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

