Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $615.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BofA Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $521.65.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $490.99. 44,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,541,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.78. Netflix has a 1-year low of $265.80 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after buying an additional 161,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

