Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.35-1.35 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $489.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 12 month low of $265.80 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $215.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.78.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.65.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

