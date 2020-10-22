Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.572 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.Netflix also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.35-1.35 EPS.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $488.88 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $265.80 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $215.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Societe Generale restated a sell rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $521.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

