Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $630.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $534.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB reiterated a hold rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $521.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.99. 44,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,541,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.78. Netflix has a 52-week low of $265.80 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 110.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 644,607 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 57.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after acquiring an additional 431,401 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

