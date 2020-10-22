Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 173,263 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in State Street by 50.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in State Street by 1,167.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $2,201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in State Street by 82.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

