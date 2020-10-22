Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,477,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,188,000 after purchasing an additional 119,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,522,000 after buying an additional 50,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after buying an additional 673,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 481.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after buying an additional 690,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $155.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.60.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

