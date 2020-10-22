Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 7,450 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $111.73 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $114.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.12.

