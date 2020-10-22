Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

