Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 12.1% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 687,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

