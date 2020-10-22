Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

ODFL opened at $196.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.80. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $207.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.