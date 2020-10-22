Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 37.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total transaction of $4,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,470 shares of company stock worth $29,839,308. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.