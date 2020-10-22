Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $638,000 Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,309,000 after buying an additional 182,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after acquiring an additional 465,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chubb by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,788,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,676,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Chubb by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average is $120.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.