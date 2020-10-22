Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,223,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,800,000 after buying an additional 69,706 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,326 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,879,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,987,000 after acquiring an additional 142,047 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.50. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

