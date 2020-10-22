Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $614,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.