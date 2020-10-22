Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $590,000 Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Steris by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $192.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.54 and a 200-day moving average of $159.02.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

